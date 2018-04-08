Malawi Queens beat ‘untouchables’ New Zealand for first time ever: Commonwealth Games

Malawi Queens stunned New Zealand when they produced a famous win 57-53 in their Pool B match at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast on Sunday eith goal-shooter Mwai Kumwenda the star with 41 goals.

New Zealand appeared to be cruising at halftime, leading 32-25, but imploded in the third quarter, where they were outscored 17-9.

But Malawi Queens came back fighting to record their first victory of the competition.

The Queens danced in celebration at the fulltime whistle as they have never previously beaten New Zealand in nine previous appearances and ran out comfortable 75-42 victors in Auckland on March 21 in the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

Malawi had only just stepped off the plane on that occasion and were a completely different proposition this time around.

Malawi coach Whyte Mulilima couldn’t hide his emotion abot the famous win.

“We have beaten the untouchables. We can walk tall now,” Mulilima said.

“Everybody will be shocked back home. They never expected us to win.

“God gave me the strength and the wisdom to beat New Zealand. So I’m thankful to God, thankful to the players and to all the crowd for their support.”

Malawi Centre Takondwa Lwazi said the side refused to get down in the dumps after losing to Uganda on Saturday.

“It was very tough for us, but we discussed it and said we would never give up. Beating New Zealand is the best. We are very proud of ourselves today,’’ she said.

“This is like a dream. Everyone at home will be proud of us.’’

Pool leaders England maintained their unbeaten record with an entertaining 55-49 win over Uganda.

AT A GLANCE:

Malawi 57 (Mwai Kumwenda: 41/46, Jane Chimaliro: 16/20) beat New Zealand 53 (Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 15/17, Maria Folau: 31/39, Bailey Mes: 7/12, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 0/2)

Quarter scores: 11-18, 25-32, 42-41.

