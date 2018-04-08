Malawi Queens beat ‘untouchables’ New Zealand for first time ever: Commonwealth Games

April 8, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi Queens stunned New Zealand  when they produced a famous win 57-53 in their Pool B  match at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast  on Sunday eith goal-shooter Mwai Kumwenda the star with 41 goals.

Mwai Kumwenda of Malawi catches the ball during the Netball match between New Zealand and MalawiSource:Getty Images

Malawi celebrate their massive upset win over New Zealand. Picture: Getty Images

Malawi celebrate winning the Netball match between New Zealand and MalawiSource:Getty Images

Malawi Queens have cause one of the biggest shocks of the Commonwealth Games and followed it up with some of the best celebrations after upsetting New Zealand.

New Zealand appeared to be cruising at halftime, leading 32-25, but imploded in the third quarter, where they were outscored 17-9.

But Malawi Queens  came back fighting  to record their first victory of the competition.

The Queens  danced in celebration at the fulltime whistle as they have never previously  beaten New Zealand in nine previous appearances and ran out comfortable 75-42 victors in Auckland on March 21 in the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

Malawi had only just stepped off the plane on that occasion and were a completely different proposition this time around.

Malawi coach Whyte Mulilima couldn’t hide his emotion abot the famous win.

“We have beaten the untouchables. We can walk tall now,” Mulilima said.

“Everybody will be shocked back home. They never expected us to win.

“God gave me the strength and the wisdom to beat New Zealand. So I’m thankful to God, thankful to the players and to all the crowd for their support.”

Malawi Centre Takondwa Lwazi said the side refused to get down in the dumps after losing to Uganda on Saturday.

“It was very tough for us, but we discussed it and said we would never give up. Beating New Zealand is the best. We are very proud of ourselves today,’’ she said.

“This is like a dream. Everyone at home will be proud of us.’’

Pool leaders England maintained their unbeaten record with an entertaining 55-49 win over Uganda.

AT A GLANCE:

Malawi  57 (Mwai Kumwenda: 41/46, Jane Chimaliro: 16/20) beat New Zealand 53 (Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 15/17, Maria Folau: 31/39,  Bailey Mes: 7/12, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 0/2)

Quarter scores: 11-18, 25-32, 42-41.

ngiyabonga
Guest
ngiyabonga

Congratulations our Queens. You keep the Malawi flag flying high. Hau hau, ngiyajabula

19 minutes ago

