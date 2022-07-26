Malawi Queens face Scotland in test match

Malawi National Netball Team will face Scotland on Wednesday in a test match a preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK scheduled for July 28-August 8.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Isaac Chimwala said in an interview the game is important as it will help the technical panel to tie the loose ends.

“The team needs to have a feel of the court ahead of the games. So doing this with a build-up match is just the right opportunity for Malawi. Furthermore, the coach gets a chance to tie the loose ends,” he said.

The Queens, ranked seventh in the world and third in Africa after Uganda toppled them after the Africa Netball Cup played last year in Namibia, face the ninth position Scotland.

Meanwhile, Australia-based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda said she is delighted to be back to national duties after four year-absence due to a career-threatening injury.

Kumwenda said she has marked three years after recovering from the injury.

She sustained s interior cruciate ligament torn which kept her on the sidelines for close to a year.

Malawi start the Commonwealth Games campaign with third-placed, defending champions and hosts England on Saturday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!