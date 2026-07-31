Malawi Queens finish seventh at Commonwealth Games with battling win over Scotland

Malawi’s Queens secured back-to-back seventh-place finishes at the Commonwealth Games after a hard-fought 54-47 victory over hosts Scotland in the 7th/8th Place Playoff in Glasgow.

The result means the Malawi side have successfully defended the seventh-place finish they claimed at Birmingham 2022, rounding off their campaign on a high note in front of a vocal home crowd cheering on the Scots.

The Queens made a statement of intent from the opening whistle, taking control of the match early with disciplined defending and clinical finishing under the post to close out the first quarter 17-12 in their favour.

Malawi carried that momentum straight into the second quarter, outscoring the hosts 13 baskets to 11 to stretch their advantage further and go into the break leading 30-23. Their attacking play continued to cause Scotland problems throughout, while a well-organised defence choked off many of the hosts’ scoring opportunities.

The victory caps off a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign for the Malawi netball side, who showed resilience, teamwork and determination throughout the tournament in Glasgow.

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