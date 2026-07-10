Malawi Queens ready to roar: Fuller upbeat after Zimbabwe test series

Head coach for the Malawi National Netball Team (The Queens), Deborah Fuller, says the team is on track in its preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August.

Fuller was speaking after the conclusion of a four-match test series against Zimbabwe Gems in Blantyre.

She said the matches were highly competitive, giving her the chance to test different combinations within her squad.

“I think the second and third games were the hardest for us, but it gave us an opportunity to test combinations and see who can stand up in those moments. We are pleased to see that our players can do a good job,” said Fuller.

Zimbabwe Gems assistant coach Tapiwa Chirenda said his squad had also taken plenty away from the four-match series.

“I think Malawi Queens have changed a lot, just as we have. It’s a different Malawi team, and I think these matches have helped both teams,” he said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Vitumbiko Gubuduza said she was satisfied with how the matches had gone, ahead of further friendlies before the Commonwealth Games.

“We want to make sure that the team is ready before the Commonwealth Games. It was good playing Zimbabwe, and we cherish the good relationship that is there between our associations,” she said.

Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA) president Leticia Chipandu praised the organisation of the test series.

“We appreciate the hospitality here. Our relationship is very cordial, and we felt good to come and support their training. This coordination should continue so that we develop netball in Africa,” she said.

The Malawi Queens will leave the country early next week for Manchester, where they will play further friendly matches against New Zealand, England, Northern Ireland and Wales before heading to Scotland for the Commonwealth Games.

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