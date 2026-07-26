Malawi Queens show spirit but South Africa’s accuracy proves decisive

Malawi Queens were handed a tough introduction to their Commonwealth Games campaign after falling 65–44 to a clinical South Africa side that controlled the contest from the first whistle to the last.

The Proteas came out firing, dictating the tempo early and taking the opening quarter 18–12, their sharp movement and quick ball circulation immediately putting Malawi on the back foot.

By half‑time, South Africa had tightened their grip, stretching the margin to 34–23 as the Queens struggled to match the intensity and accuracy of their opponents.

The third quarter proved decisive.

South Africa turned the screw, outscoring Malawi 15–9 and pushing the lead to 49–32, capitalising on turnovers and punishing every loose pass.

The Queens, usually known for their composure in tight contests, simply couldn’t settle into rhythm as the Proteas’ defensive pressure forced repeated errors in transition.

To their credit, Malawi rallied in the final quarter, showing far greater resilience and producing their most competitive spell of the match.

They reduced the deficit to 12–16 in the last stanza, with improved movement in the shooting circle and more aggression through mid‑court.

But by then, the damage was already done.South Africa’s dominance in the opening three quarters — built on superior ball retention, cleaner feeds into the circle and relentless defensive organisation — proved too much to overturn.

The Queens will take positives from their late fightback, but they know the early lapses cost them dearly.

With tougher fixtures ahead, Malawi must sharpen their passing lanes, cut out unforced errors and rediscover their trademark fluidity if they are to bounce back in the next outing.

The Commonwealth Games stage is unforgiving — and the Queens have now been given a clear reminder of the level required.

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