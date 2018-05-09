Malawi Queens star Mwawi lands Nissan sponsorship

Australia-based Malawi Queens star Mwawi Kumwenda has secured a sponsorship from Nissan motor vehicle franchise dealers Berwick Nissan.

The towering shooter who plays in Australian club Melbourne Vixens, was unveiled on Tuesday by the authorised Nissan car-dealers.

“So happy to be able to partner with Berwick Nissan,” Mwai wrote on her Instagram page.

Nissan Berwick said in a statement that they had been swayed by Mwawi’s exploits both at club level and international level.

“We are proud sponsors of Mwawi,” reads a statement from Nissan Berwick seen by Nyasa Times.

“The star of the Malawi national netball team’s international career spans over 70 tests, including the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2015 World Cup, in which she was named player of the tournament and a third place in the 2016 Fast5 World Series,” reads the statement in part.

It added: “She was the star in Malawi’s sensational win over New Zealand at the recent Comminwealth Games. Scoring 598 goals at 93 percent for 2017, be sure to keep an eye on Mwawi on Court in 2018.”

‘The development comes after the lofty shooter notched 34 baskets at 100 percent shooting accuracy at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday to inspire Melbourne Vixens survive a strong challenge from NSW Swift and earn a second consecutive victory in the Super Netball season.

Kumwenda’s inspirational performance follows another excellent display in Vixens’ first game of the season last week when she scored 41 goals out of 42 attempts to emerge Nissan Player-of-the-Match as her side narrowly beat Collingwood Magpies 59-58.

