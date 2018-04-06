Malawi Queens suffer heavy defeat from England in Commonwealth Games

Malawi Queens opened their account at the Commonwealth Games badly on the Gold Coast on Friday when they lost to England by 49- 74.

It was a one-sided affair as England dominated Malawi after after beating Scotland in their Pool B opener.

BBC reported that it was a “heavy defeat” in contrast to the series of matches the two teams played in November last year – one which was a two-point game in England’s favour.

The Queens had a remarkable 91 percent shooting accuracy against the Roses’ 85 led by by their iconic goal-shooter Mwawi Kumwenda,but they appeared slow in build-ups.

The Queens, who featured Mwawi, Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya, Thandie Galeta, Takondwa Lwazi, Laureen Ngwira, Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda and captain Jonana Kachilika in the starting line-up, trailed by only six baskets in the first-quarter (11-17), in which they enjoyed a 92 percent shooting accuracy against England’s 74 with Simtowe-Msowoya as the culprit for the only missed attempt.

And as England turned on the heat, the Malawi Queens were forced to make a double substitution—taking off Kachilika and Simtowe-Msowoya for Martha Dambo and Joyce Mvula.

At half-time, England led 33-25. In the third-quarter, Mwawi was rested for Jane Chimaliro, but it was in that quarter that England upped their tempo and led by 11 baskets (49-38).

Veteran defender Caroline Mtukuke-Ngwira was also thrown into service, replacing England-based Laureen Ngwira.

Malawi Queens have no time to rest or worry about the defeat because they play Uganda – who qualified for the games by claiming the African title ahead if Malawi last year – at 1300 local time Saturday moring.

England, ranked number three in the world, face Uganda on Sunday at 06:02 BST.

Wales lost 70-44 against former Commonwealth champions New Zealand despite trailing by only five goals at half-time.

Jamaica scored a memorable last-second goal in their 57-46 win over South Africa, while defending champions Australia thrashed Barbados 79-24.

Northern Ireland face South Africa on Saturday (06:02), while Scotland play Wales (09:32).

