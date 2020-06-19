Malawi re-run campaign closes Sunday morning – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged presidential candidates, their running mates, political parties and the electorate to wind up their campaign for the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections at 6am Sunday June 21.

In a statement released on Friday, MEC’s chief elections officer, Sam Alfandika, reminded all stakeholders that it is violation of the electoral laws to campaign outside the stated period, warning they will face the due process of the law.

Said Alfandika: “After this deadline no one will be allowed to go around soliciting, canvassing, posturing for votes, directly or indirectly.”

He said since the campaign period closes in the morning, those planning for campaign rallies should plan to end before 6AM on 21 June 2020.

“Candidates and their supporters or agents will not be allowed to campaign or drive around hooting or with loud speakers playing campaign songs or any messages after the deadline.

Alfandika has also urged leaders of various faith groups to avoid projecting candidates during their services.

“No member of the clergy should canvass for a candidate during any service of worship after the end of campaign period,” he said.

MEC said all candidates that are sponsoring football trophies, conducting charity works, distributing relief items should do so before the end of campaign.

“No one will be allowed to hold a prize presentation for a competition or conduct public charity works after close of campaign period.”

Radio and television stations should also not broadcast or play any campaign messages and songs after the end of the official campaign period.

Newspapers are not expected to run campaign stories and adverts in the Sunday editions.

“Editors are, therefore, encouraged to manage news contents to remove campaign materials,” Alfandika said.

The Commission has commended all the contesting candidates, political parties and their followers for relatively maintaining peace and order during the campaign period.

“It is the sincere hope of the Commission that this will prevail during the voting and results announcement period,” he said.

Voting is expected to start at 6am and end at 6pm.

