Malawi Records Sharp Drop in Malaria Cases but Health Officials Say Fight Is Far From Over

Malawi has recorded a significant decline in malaria cases during the first half of 2026, raising hopes that the country is making progress in its fight against one of its deadliest diseases.

According to the National Malaria Control Programme, reported malaria cases fell from about 2.4 million during the first half of 2025 to around 1.8 million in the same period this year, marking a substantial reduction in infections.

National Malaria Control Programme Manager Dr. Lumbani Munthali attributed the decline to intensified prevention efforts, including the nationwide distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets in 2024 and last year, as well as increased public awareness campaigns encouraging people to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

“We have seen a significant reduction in malaria cases compared to the same period last year. The distribution of treated mosquito nets and continued awareness campaigns have played an important role in achieving these results,” said Munthali.

Despite the encouraging figures, Munthali said health authorities are not celebrating yet, stressing that malaria remains a major public health challenge and that the ultimate goal is to eliminate the disease by 2030.

“We are happy with the progress, but we are not satisfied. Our target is to eliminate malaria by 2030, and that means we must continue strengthening prevention and treatment efforts,” he said.

He urged Malawians to continue sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets every night, keep their surroundings clean and eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

“People should consistently use treated mosquito nets and maintain good hygiene to reduce the risk of malaria transmission. Everyone has a role to play in protecting themselves and their families,” Munthali added.

The National Malaria Control Programme is also expanding its efforts beyond prevention. It has partnered with the Ministry of Education to improve access to malaria diagnosis and treatment for school-going children, ensuring that learners receive timely care and spend less time away from the classroom due to illness.

In addition, the programme is scaling up malaria vaccination initiatives to reach more eligible communities as part of a broader strategy to reduce infections and save lives.

Health officials believe that sustained investment in prevention, early treatment, vaccination and public education will be critical if Malawi is to maintain the recent gains and achieve its long-term ambition of eliminating malaria.

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