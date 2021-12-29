Malawi Red Cross Society bemoans low uptake of Covid -19 jabs

The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has bemoaned over continued resistance by Malawians to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

MRCS Secretary General MacBain Kanongodza lamented that although there is enough evidence that the vaccines are so effective, people continue shunning due to different beliefs.

Kanongoza made the sentiments in Dowa during the media sensitization workshop best reporting practices on the new variant – Omicron Covid-19 fourth wave.

“Figures are still very low and this is very sad indeed that is why we divided to invite the media because we are aware that the media is part of the solution since plays greater role in communication with the community,” he said.

He said there is need for the media to take active role in deepening the message to the public.

“We are urging you to take active role in sensitizing the public since as I said figures are still low on top of that we believe in equipping the media with accurate information regarding the new covid-19,” He said.

On the other hand, the MRCS chief said there is no more meaningful funding as before.

“But we are still here with you to serve,” he said.

He said donors are no longer funding the Covid- 19 programmes as before.

During the training, MRCS took journalists through Specifics Objectives of the MRCS Level 3 response plan, which they said was to protect the Malawi population from adverse social-economic effects and impacts of the epidemic.

The plan has also been set to reduce morbidity and mortality from spread of the corona virus through early detection, essential health services and effective management of infections in the country.

The plan also aims at providing guidance on prioritizing of medical and social interventions for the management and effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the plan there is need to support capacity building of MRCS staff, volunteers and stakeholders including communities in COVID-19 preparedness and response as well as vaccination.

In his remarks, the Manager for Expanded Programme on Immunisation in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mike Chisema, said the pandemic remains a global threat, citing the postponement of English Football matches over the past weekend due to Covid-19.

Chisema challenged people Malawians to take Covid-19 vaccine jab in order to be protected from the pandemic, stressing that the ministry is working hard to ensure that figures increase by putting up daily vaccination exercise in all the districts.

“Most districts have adopted finish a vial campaign and these interventions are yielding good results,” he said.

He said consumption rate has improved and its around 14, 000 on average and that 19 districts have been funded by UNICEF on finish a vial campaign and the campaign is underway.

“Mini campaigns are happening across the districts and there is hope to finish all the doses expiring on 31 December by this weekend or early next week,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!