Malawi Registers Positive Inflation Trend as Falling Food Prices Ease Cost-of-Living Pressures

Malawi has recorded a welcome improvement in its inflation outlook, with the latest figures from the National Statistical Office (NSO) showing that the pace at which prices are rising has slowed, largely due to a decline in food prices.

According to the NSO’s Consumer Price Indices report for May 2026, the country’s year-on-year inflation rate dropped to 23.4 percent in May from 24.3 percent in April 2026. The decline signals a modest but significant easing in inflationary pressures that have weighed heavily on households and businesses in recent years.

The NSO attributes the improvement mainly to lower food inflation, which declined to 17.6 percent in May from 19.1 percent in April. This means that while food prices remain higher than they were a year ago, the rate at which they are increasing has slowed, offering some relief to consumers struggling with the high cost of essential commodities.

Non-food inflation also showed a slight improvement, easing from 33.2 percent in April to 33.0 percent in May. The figures indicate that although prices of goods and services outside the food category remain elevated, inflationary pressures in that segment have also moderated.

On a month-to-month basis, the overall inflation rate stood at -0.2 percent in May 2026, compared with -2.5 percent recorded in April. This suggests that average prices remained relatively stable during the month, with some categories experiencing price declines.

The NSO report further notes that monthly food inflation improved to -1.0 percent in May from -5.6 percent in April. Although still negative, the figure reflects changing price movements for food items compared with the previous month. Meanwhile, monthly non-food inflation slowed to 1.0 percent, down from 2.6 percent in April, indicating a reduced pace of price increases for non-food goods and services.

The data also highlights differences between urban and rural areas. Urban centres recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.3 percent, while rural areas experienced a lower rate of -0.5 percent. According to the NSO, the lower inflation in rural communities was mainly driven by declining food prices, even as non-food prices registered a moderate increase of 1.0 percent.

The latest inflation figures are likely to be welcomed by consumers, policymakers, and businesses alike, as they point to a gradual easing of price pressures. Food costs make up a substantial share of household spending for many Malawians, meaning any slowdown in food inflation can have a meaningful impact on family budgets and purchasing power.

Despite the positive trend, the overall inflation rate remains high by historical standards, suggesting that many households continue to face elevated living costs. Economists will be closely monitoring future data to see whether the decline in inflation can be sustained and translate into broader economic stability and improved affordability for ordinary Malawians.

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