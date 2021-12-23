Malawi Schools Chess team wins gold, silver in Kenya

The Malawi team won gold and silver medals at the African Schools Championship in Kenya.

In the Under-13 Girls Category, Kakshita Dutt won gold with eight points while Priyasha Shriyan settled for silver in the Under-17 Category.

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) Alfred Chimthere said Dutt finished the tournament unbeaten in nine games, with seven wins and two draws.

“The gold medallist finished her nine games only drawing twice against woman candidate master Phoeba Mashoboro of Botswana and South Africa’s Bixa Tshegofatso.

“On the other hand, the silver medallist Priyasha only lost a single game to woman candidate master Refilwe Gabatswarwe of Botswana and drew with eventual winner of her category Mercy Ingado of Kenya,” he said.

Chimthere said rookie Moses Kapasa scooped four points in the Under-13 Open Category while Yebo Sanga got 3.5 points in the Under-15 Open Category. Rachel Jyloss accumulated 2.5 points in the Under-11 Girls Section, Alinafe Chikopa as well as Alipo in the Under-7 and Mphatso Chikopa in the Under-13 Category scored a point each.

Chessam president Susan Namangale led the team accompanied by National Schools coordinator Margaret Ngungama.

Malawi National Council of Sports sponsored four players, namely Sanga, Jyloss, Shalom Kapende, and Moses Kapasa while the other eight players were sponsored by families.

