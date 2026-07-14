Malawi secures $27m Kuwait loan for long-delayed Blantyre hospital

Malawi has secured a US$27 million loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to fund construction of Blantyre District Hospital, a project that has been talked about for more than two decades without a single brick being laid.

Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi told Parliament on Monday that funding for the loan has already been provided for in the 2026/2027 National Budget.

She said the new hospital forms part of a wider strategy to ease pressure on referral hospitals, alongside plans to upgrade urban health centres into community hospitals.

Responding to a question from Lilongwe Chiwamba MP Winstone Kaimapanjira, Baloyi said government is also looking at cheaper options, including community hospitals in high-density urban areas, to improve access and cut congestion at referral hospitals during emergencies.

She pointed to the former Chilinde Health Centre in Lilongwe, now upgraded to Area 21 Community Hospital, which she said is already treating patients while government finalises its official opening.

Health rights advocate Dorothy Ngoma welcomed the announcement, calling it a necessary response to the pressure rapid urbanisation has placed on Malawi’s referral hospitals.

“The health system, like any other system, has to evolve with the times… that means having the physical building, but also strengthening the community outreach services around the areas it serves, and making sure there are enough health personnel and experts,” she said.

Ngoma said Lilongwe District alone may be home to close to three million people, and without a major hospital nearby, residents will continue overwhelming Kamuzu Central Hospital.

She said central hospitals are currently forced to treat basic illnesses like malaria and diarrhoea — conditions that should be handled locally — wasting the time of specialist consultants.

The catch

Ngoma cautioned against what she called a pattern of unfulfilled promises, noting the Blantyre District Hospital project dates back to former president Bakili Muluzi’s administration.

“We started hearing about it during Muluzi’s time, over twenty years down the line, there isn’t even a stone or a brick,” she said. “For me, I think we can do better as a country.”

The project is aligned with Malawi 2063, the national vision that calls for universal health coverage through expanded and upgraded health infrastructure.

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