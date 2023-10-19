Malawi secures MK2tn for rail network project

October 19, 2023 Martha Yohane – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Malawi government has sourced K2 trillion from the People’s Republic of China for the construction, electrification and signaling of a comprehensive rail network to build a new bulk transport system in country.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara signed the 2 billion euro agreement deal with China Railway Signal Communication Corporation during the 3rd Road and Belt Forum underway in Beijing, China.

Hara said the deal will bring about the much needed boost to the transport sector, particularly the railway sector.

Transport Minister Jacob Hara

During this year’s forum, China has entered into over 300 projects with nations around the world, notably four African countries: Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and Guinea Conakry.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
GJU project reduces SGBV, property grabbing cases in Lilongwe Townships

Cases of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) and property grabbing are on the downward spiral in Traditional Authorities (T/As)...

Close