Malawi secures MK2tn for rail network project

The Malawi government has sourced K2 trillion from the People’s Republic of China for the construction, electrification and signaling of a comprehensive rail network to build a new bulk transport system in country.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara signed the 2 billion euro agreement deal with China Railway Signal Communication Corporation during the 3rd Road and Belt Forum underway in Beijing, China.

Hara said the deal will bring about the much needed boost to the transport sector, particularly the railway sector.

During this year’s forum, China has entered into over 300 projects with nations around the world, notably four African countries: Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and Guinea Conakry.

