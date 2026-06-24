Malawi Set for AI Breakthrough as World Bank and Gates Foundation Launch Chichewa Language Initiative

Malawi is poised for a major leap into the artificial intelligence (AI) era after the World Bank, with support from the Gates Foundation, launched an initiative to develop AI models capable of understanding and processing Chichewa, a move expected to transform access to information and public services for millions of people.

The project aims to break long-standing language barriers by enabling AI-powered systems to deliver information and services in local languages, particularly benefiting rural communities where English is not the primary language of communication.

As part of the initiative, Nation Publications Limited is among the media organisations contributing Chichewa language content to help build the datasets needed to train advanced AI models.

Speaking during a workshop on the Language Data Library Initiative, World Bank Programme Manager for Development Data Holly Krambeck said the programme is designed to ensure that people can access critical information—including government services and other essential resources—in the languages they speak every day.

“With support from the Gates Foundation, we are working to close the language gap in access to information. We have collected Chichewa language data from various sources, including local radio stations, media houses and government information platforms, to help integrate the language into AI models,” she said.

The initiative marks one of the most significant efforts to digitally preserve and mainstream Chichewa in cutting-edge technologies, potentially opening the door for AI-powered translation services, virtual assistants, educational tools and easier access to public information.

Minister of Defence Feston Kaunda, who welcomed the programme, said most AI technologies have historically been built around dominant global languages, leaving African languages such as Chichewa largely excluded from the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

He said incorporating Chichewa into AI systems would help ensure that technological innovation is more inclusive and accessible to ordinary Malawians, reducing linguistic barriers that have long limited participation in the digital economy.

The project also reflects a growing international push to ensure that advances in artificial intelligence benefit communities beyond English-speaking populations by creating technologies that recognise and operate effectively in indigenous and local languages.

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