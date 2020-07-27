Malawi slay queens that end up eating ‘shit’ of men in Dubai  must be tamed!

If there is a scourge that successful and stable men must be very, very worried about today; then it shouldn’t be Covid-19, the strands for coronavirus pandemic, which, we are told, is killing more men than women.

Men’s biggest worry, today, should be the rise of a movement called ‘Slay queens’ on social media, the new breed of women in town .Trust me; this movement is really slaying successful, stable and progressive men to debts and death.

This is a movement of young girls, mostly aged between 23 and 35, and often with a child or two with other people’s husbands.

In layman’s language, a slay queen is a woman who wants to choke everyone else with how beautiful they feel they are and how they do their “cool stuff”, not forgetting their blond opinions!

These girls have less education but speak crispy English. They have no income but lives large. They have no business ventures but they are always flashing flight tickets while seated in business class.

They are a movement because they know each other. They have a network of each other in all the main cities of Blantyre, Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba. And a bit, of course, in Mangochi, Karonga, Salima and Nkhata Bay.

Ordinarily, these girls are prostitutes—they earn a living out of sleeping with men.

However, they fashioned themselves as slay queens because they are flashy and you won’t find them along the roads and, also, in cheap and affordable areas such as Bwandiro or Biwi in Lilongwe, Pa Kamba or Kachere in Blantyre and Paris in Mzuzu.

They are always in those flashy and expensive places in hotels, resorts and when it’s drinking places, just think of Epic Lounge in Lilongwe.

Their targets are two forms of men: One, old and rich men with tired wives; and, two, middle-class guys with disposable cash to spend.

What is despicable, something which is normal to them, is that one slay queen can be in a relationship with more than ten men.

Each man, in a single slay queen world, is assigned to take care of a specific bill: rentals, children fees, indoor partying, outing, vacation, Vitz, Fuel, vehicle servicing and, of course, Dubai.

These are slay queens who lie, separately, to four or five of their many ‘daddies’ for business capital. Separately and honestly, the men release the cash.

Loaded, the slay queen flies business class to Dubai. There, she goes into expensive shops and spends all the money. She asks for more cash from her ‘daddies’ and, lo, the ‘daddies’ finds among each other that they billed one lady to Dubai. Just like that, like every donor, they withhold funding.

These are the stranded slay queens that end up eating ‘shit’ of men in Dubai to just find a ticket back home.

Despite the abundance of slay queens on social media, they cannot all be classified under one bracket. There are some who really portray true colours of fabulous lives while others push themselves to the edge in painting fake pictures of their lifestyles.

There are real slay queens and fake slay queens. Real ones do not put much effort.

They just mirror their lifestyles through social media postings. They have style. They have income for luxury. They go for holidays and can afford the high life they exhibit through heir social media updates.

On the other hand are those ladies who want to make everything appear classic yet their real lives are the extreme opposite. The fake ones can do anything crazy to maintain misleading images of themselves on social media.

They will go to pose for pictures at the most beautiful house in the neighbourhood, a city hotel where they have never been booked and even a stranger’s posh car.

Well, issues addressed here do not, necessarily, border on illegality or something. But we need to find a way, as a nation, to handle these lazy and destructive slay queens who, I am serious, are a special Covid-19 threatening families and our societies.

