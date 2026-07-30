Malawi star Simwaka disqualified from 400m at Commonwealth Games in cruel blow

Malawi’s Asimenye Simwaka has been thrown out of the women’s 400m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after officials ruled she breached World Athletics Technical Rule 17.2.3 — bringing a bitterly disappointing end to her campaign in the event.

The rule, which governs lane discipline in track racing, demands that athletes stay within their allocated lane from gun to tape.

Runners are barred from stepping on or inside the left-hand lane line on the bends, while those drawn in the inside lane must avoid clipping the kerb or straying onto the inside track marking.

It’s a harsh blow for Simwaka, who will now have to put the disappointment behind her fast, with her Games campaign far from over.

The Malawian sprinter had switched her attention immediately to the women’s 200m semi-final.

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