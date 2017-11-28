Malawi star Tabitha Chawinga up for CAF award

Malawian women football export Tabitha Chawinga continues to make grades after being nominated for 2017 CAF Women Footballer of Year.

Her nomination comes few days after winning the golden boot award and best forward in the Swedish top league.

She finished the season with 22 goals though her efforts were not enough to save her team KvarnSvedens.

Other players nominated for the player of the year award category include Asisat Oshoala-Nigeria and Dahian Quanjian, Chrestina

Kgatlana- South Africa and UWC Ladies, Gabrielle Aboudi-Cameroon and Rossyanka and Rutendo Makofe-Zimbabwe and Black Rhino.

Other categories include Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Club of the Year, Senior, Under 17 and Under 20 Teams of the Year and Referee of the Year.

Winners in all the categories except Referee of The Year who will be elected by CAF Referees’ Committee will be decided by votes from the

members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.

Winners will be announced at an Award Gala dinner to be hosted on 4th January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

