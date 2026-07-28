Malawi students take second place overall at China-Africa innovation contest

Two students from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have won a gold medal at a continental competition in Nairobi, in what is bein

g described as a historic result for Malawi in African agricultural innovation.

Ufulu Kampinga and Monica Didas took first prize at the China-Africa Regional Competition, held for undergraduate projects at the idea stage, finishing second overall among 20 top-tier projects presented at the event.

Their winning project, HopeSeed AgroLink, was praised by the international panel of judges for combining scientific rigour with tangible impact at community level.

Speaking after the result was announced, Kampinga credited teamwork and a distinctive mentorship model for the students’ success.

“This Gold Medal belongs to the farmers in Lisasadzi who trusted us. It proves that when you combine youth energy with the right technology and mentorship, you can solve Africa’s food security challenges,” he said.

Didas pointed to the significance of the underlying China-Africa partnership behind the project.

“We didn’t just receive help; we co-created solutions. This award shows that the collaboration between LUANAR, China Agricultural University, and our local communities is a blueprint for the future,” she said.

The Nairobi victory built on work already carried out in the fields of Lisasadzi, in Kasungu district.

Rather than presenting a purely theoretical proposal, the students were able to draw on a three-year track record, with HopeSeed AgroLink adapting the Sino-Africa Science and Technology Backyard model to demonstrate how youth-led service delivery can help bridge the gap between agricultural research and smallholder farmers on the ground.

The students’ win is likely to be seen in Malawi as evidence of the country’s growing capacity for homegrown agricultural innovation, at a time when climate change and food insecurity remain pressing challenges across the region.

Organisers behind HopeSeed AgroLink say the project has already moved beyond its origins as a university concept, and are now looking to expand it into a wider national initiative.

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