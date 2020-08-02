Malawi Sun Hotel, Mrs Mutharika, son Tadikila face corruption probe: Looted funds in overseas banks
Malawi government fears money believed stolen during the rule of former president Peter Mutharika has been starched in Dubai and the United Kingdom. bank accounts with owners of Malawi Sun Hotel implicated together with former first lady Gertrude Mutharika and her son Tadikila.
Mohammad Irshad Ahmed and Suhail Irshad Ahmed, the owners of Malawi Sun Hotel, with their links to the former first lady, have been using the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) through its former governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe to channel out huge sums of cash to Dubai and UK in suspected money laundering activities.
About K15 billion is suspected to have siphoned out of the country through externalisation of funds in the last three months.
One of the investments made through Ahmed brother through siphoned money is in Leicester, England called St George’s Autocentre Limited through father-in-law Faisal Karim.
The former first lady and her son Tadikila were having a field day getting government contracts that were serviced by the Ahmed brothers.
Their company is already attracting red flags from European financial intelligence units and their companies are involved in theft through the adjustment upwards of prices of various goods and services.
Mrs Mutharika and her son Tadikira have been named as co-owners of a bogus Dubai firm which made supplies to government at overpricing cost.
Government has meanwhile said it has instituted a probe into the dubious company.
Security minister Richard Chimwendo Banda said: “I have directed that there should be an internal investigation on the matter.”
A cross check in Malawi showed that the Mrs Mutharika and her son Tadikila’s company has a bank account in the country but there are no contacts like phone numbers and e-mail.
Meanwhile, Malawi Sun Hotel is also implicated on land grab scandal
through political connections of the Mutharika through former president’s aide Norman Chisale as errand boy of the former first lady.
In Lilongwe, Ahmed brothers got a huge piece of land in opulent Area 46 to build a a five star hotel and a couple of housing estates co-owned by Getrude Mutharika and son Tadikila.
President Lazarus Chakwera has taken “clearing the rubble” of corruption as his priority as the government is now discovering more economic plunder, massive looting and corruption in the Mutharika led government
Chakwera in his address to the nation on July 25 warned people that stole public funds that they should avoid seeking public sympathy but return what they stole as the law is going to take its course on them.
In the address, the President referred to the recent Auditor’s General’s report in demonstrating that the culture of corruption has permeated every structure in government.
Chakwera said it would be up to the courts to exercise leniency on people who would not waste their time by “confessing” their sins and return what they stole.
“Other people think we choose who to arrest; that’s not our style. We’ll allow the responsible authorities to do their job. State agents would operate depending on what evidence they have, but we’ll not push them to do something,” Chakwera said.
The President said the plunder under the DPP administration was pervasive as about K1.3 trillion was lost, but asked Malawians to be calm as the Tonse Alliance administration drains the swamp.
Arrest them all.
This country was in total mess
Of all the banks in the world? Don’t you know that the Maldives and panama exists? Koma umbuliwu kkkkk
Eeh koma Getu anali okuba…
This story could be true. The Ahmed guy boasted to me that he goes to State Housd without appointment.
A dubious company from Dubai supplied the now infamous MK81,000 per plate cutlery to the Prison Service. Gertrude Mutharika has got a dubious company in Dubai.
In algebra, if a=b and b=c, then a=c.🔗
This scarecrow looking woman married to the exMalawi president is a crook and thief who must be arrested immediately and all her externalized loot should be recovered. This woman married APM not because she loved him but had an evil agenda of stealing from Malawians. Honestly Malawians can’t just watch this unsophisticated prostitute go away with with such a magnitude of money corruptly obtained. There shouldn’t be any messy in dealing with her. Am sure Chisale, if he is honest will implicate this evil woman
The chickens have come home to roost. Did Mutharika really not know what was happening? I doubt it. My take is that Gertrude has/had some secret hold on APM that made him to acquiesce to whatever she demanded even if he knew it was criminal. Everything will be revealed in due course, mark my words.
True.
Now Atupele can you calculate if the amount mentioned by the President was not true! Sizimenezo tsopano? Akuwatola a Malawi? We want our monies back to us!
The truth must be unearthed, so the nation can understand the extent of the economic strangle-hold that Malawi was subjected to over the dark period of DPP rulling. Decisions, however should be based on solid evidence.