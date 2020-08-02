Malawi Sun Hotel, Mrs Mutharika, son Tadikila face corruption probe: Looted funds in overseas banks

Malawi government fears money believed stolen during the rule of former president Peter Mutharika has been starched in Dubai and the United Kingdom. bank accounts with owners of Malawi Sun Hotel implicated together with former first lady Gertrude Mutharika and her son Tadikila.

Mohammad Irshad Ahmed and Suhail Irshad Ahmed, the owners of Malawi Sun Hotel, with their links to the former first lady, have been using the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) through its former governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe to channel out huge sums of cash to Dubai and UK in suspected money laundering activities.

About K15 billion is suspected to have siphoned out of the country through externalisation of funds in the last three months.

One of the investments made through Ahmed brother through siphoned money is in Leicester, England called St George’s Autocentre Limited through father-in-law Faisal Karim.

The former first lady and her son Tadikila were having a field day getting government contracts that were serviced by the Ahmed brothers.

Their company is already attracting red flags from European financial intelligence units and their companies are involved in theft through the adjustment upwards of prices of various goods and services.

Mrs Mutharika and her son Tadikira have been named as co-owners of a bogus Dubai firm which made supplies to government at overpricing cost.

Government has meanwhile said it has instituted a probe into the dubious company.

Security minister Richard Chimwendo Banda said: “I have directed that there should be an internal investigation on the matter.”

A cross check in Malawi showed that the Mrs Mutharika and her son Tadikila’s company has a bank account in the country but there are no contacts like phone numbers and e-mail.

Meanwhile, Malawi Sun Hotel is also implicated on land grab scandal

through political connections of the Mutharika through former president’s aide Norman Chisale as errand boy of the former first lady.

In Lilongwe, Ahmed brothers got a huge piece of land in opulent Area 46 to build a a five star hotel and a couple of housing estates co-owned by Getrude Mutharika and son Tadikila.

President Lazarus Chakwera has taken “clearing the rubble” of corruption as his priority as the government is now discovering more economic plunder, massive looting and corruption in the Mutharika led government

Chakwera in his address to the nation on July 25 warned people that stole public funds that they should avoid seeking public sympathy but return what they stole as the law is going to take its course on them.

In the address, the President referred to the recent Auditor’s General’s report in demonstrating that the culture of corruption has permeated every structure in government.

Chakwera said it would be up to the courts to exercise leniency on people who would not waste their time by “confessing” their sins and return what they stole.

“Other people think we choose who to arrest; that’s not our style. We’ll allow the responsible authorities to do their job. State agents would operate depending on what evidence they have, but we’ll not push them to do something,” Chakwera said.

The President said the plunder under the DPP administration was pervasive as about K1.3 trillion was lost, but asked Malawians to be calm as the Tonse Alliance administration drains the swamp.

