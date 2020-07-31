Malawi Sun Hotel owners face arrest in land grab linked with Chisale

Malawi Sun Hotel owners Mohammed Irshad Ahmed and Suhaik Irshad Ahmed are facing possible arrest following investigations into allegation of  land grab in Blantyre City implicated together with former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Muhammed Ahmed:
Owner, Malawi Sun Hotel

Ahmed is accused of  acquiring land through dubious means from Blantyre  City Council  which was never for sale but through Chisale  bulldozed the council to buy the land.

Anti Corurption Bureau (ACB) has been investigating the matter and could possibly lead to Ahmed arrest for corruption offences.

On the other hands Malawi Sun Hotel has acquired land in Lilongwe for a  project of a hotel which Ahmed was in partnership with Chisale.

The land was never paid for and neither have the city rates  and scrutiny fee bene paid for the said proposed project.

Some of the concerns from the general public have been that foreign nationals own more land than indigenous Malawians.

Government  has also been accused of making land expensive to average Malawians, thereby giving an advantage to foreigners to buy the land as they have money.

