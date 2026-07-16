Malawi Supreme Court stays ruling on Army generals’ redeployment

Malawi’s Supreme Court of Appeal has today handed the government a dramatic last-minute lifeline in its bitter legal war with five senior military generals — granting a stay of execution just as it looked like the state faced a humiliating climbdown.

A panel of judges led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda sensationally granted the stay after Attorney General Frank Mbeta made an urgent bid to freeze a High Court ruling that had savaged the government’s controversial reshuffle of top brass.

It means the explosive decision to boot the officers out of the military and into desk jobs at state-owned companies REMAINS in force — at least for now — while the legal slugfest rages on.

The bombshell ruling is the latest twist in a saga that has gripped Malawi’s corridors of power for months, exposing deep tensions between the Mutharika administration and the country’s defence establishment.

At the heart of the row are Major Generals Chikunkha Soko, Saiford Kalisha, Swithan Mchungula and Kakhuta Banda, along with Brigadier General Harold Dzoole — five of the country’s most senior military men, unceremoniously shunted out of uniform and into civilian roles as security directors at heavyweight parastatals including ESCOM, NOCMA, ADMARC and EGENCO.

The generals didn’t take it lying down. Furious at what their lawyers branded an unlawful power grab, they stormed the courts last November, demanding an injunction to block the move dead in its tracks — and won.

Then, in a judgment that sent shockwaves through State House, High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda tore apart the government’s justification entirely, branding the redeployment illegal and unconstitutional in a blistering 53-page ruling.

Nyirenda declared that Chief Secretary Justin Saidi had simply never possessed the legal authority to order the shake-up in the first place — insisting such power rests solely with the President, acting on the recommendation of the Defence Council.

Adding fuel to the fire, the judge found the generals hadn’t even been consulted before being unceremoniously shifted out — a damning procedural failure that, combined with the substantive legal defects, left the government’s case in tatters.

Government lawyers scrambled to contain the fallout, first attempting to get the damaging judgment suspended while they appealed. But that bid was thrown out in January, with Judge Nyirenda ruling it lacked merit and failed to prove the appeal would be rendered pointless without a stay — leaving the state red-faced and back to the drawing board.

Undeterred, Attorney General Mbeta doubled down, taking the fight straight to the Supreme Court of Appeal and insisting the Chief Secretary was well within his rights.

“We maintain that the Secretary to the President and Cabinet was not wrong in making that decision, and that is the position we will be advancing before the court,” he declared defiantly ahead of the hearing.

The government has consistently argued the whole saga boils down to a straightforward employment dispute rather than a constitutional crisis, insisting the generals’ contracts made it a private matter unsuitable for judicial review.

But the officers’ legal team, led by lawyer Allan Chinula, have fought back hard, arguing the case is unmistakably public in nature since Saidi issued the secondment letters in his official capacity.

Today’s ruling doesn’t settle the underlying row — it merely presses pause.

The Supreme Court of Appeal must still hear and determine the full appeal, meaning the fate of the five generals, and the limits of government power over the country’s top brass, remains hanging dramatically in the balance.

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