Malawi to benefit from HD Plus Creations CEO’s trip to Australia

Malawi’s advertising and videography company HD Plus Creations situated in Lilongwe says the country will benefit a lot from the just ended trip of their chief executie officer who was in Australia for various videography skill and movie shooting training.

According to a statement seen by Nyasa Times, CEO for the firm Gift Sukez Sukali was attending skill building seminars and movie shooting trainings with the internationally recognized production houses including the fox studios.

He also encountered with iconic movie makers who have worked on movies like thor ragnarok, matrix, mad max fury road impossible.

Speaking upon his return on Wednesday, Sukali said their company is also looking forward to roll out their own local movie productions and the workshops will help them to emulate from the best that are recognized globally and importantly, the local movies will also help to lower down the unemployment rates being faced in Malawi as they are looking forward to work with many youth and also to train them with various skills.

‘We will soon be coming up with workshop which we will involve stakeholders, youths and other videographers to share the knowledge and see how we can go about it,” said Sukez.

Adding on, through ab interview company’s Projects officer Sam Abambe said they are continuing to live up to standard and producing high definition video content and the trip will benefit a lot, as the knowledge gained is part of growth for their company and the general public of Malawi.

“We are also going to apply the knowledge acquired in all our productions to maximize on the already good production and high end quality visuals we provide,” said Kabambe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :