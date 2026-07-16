Malawi to co-chair UN’s midterm review of global urban development agenda

Malawi’s Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu, is set to deliver a statement during the opening segment of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the New Urban Agenda, taking place in New York.

Malawi is co-chairing the process alongside Poland, jointly leading global consultations and spearheading the drafting of a Political Declaration aimed at accelerating sustainable urban development worldwide — a significant diplomatic role for the country on the international stage.

The two-day meeting gives UN member states, including Malawi, the chance to assess progress made and challenges encountered in implementing the New Urban Agenda since it was adopted in 2016.

The agenda sets out a global framework for sustainable urban development, covering issues from housing and infrastructure to inclusive city planning.

Malawi says it remains committed to strengthening collaboration with fellow member states, development partners and other stakeholders as it works to improve access to affordable, resilient and inclusive housing, with particular focus on low-income and vulnerable urban households.

Malawi’s co-chairing role gives the country a direct hand in shaping the Political Declaration that will guide global urban policy priorities going forward, at a time when rapid urbanisation continues to strain housing and infrastructure in cities across Malawi and the wider region.

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