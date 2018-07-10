Malawi to launch ‘Chilungamo’ program supported by EU for  justice and accountability

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs will this Friday launch Chilungamo Program, also known as Justice and Accountability program.

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times signed by Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice Dr. Janet Chikaya Banda, the overall objective of the Programme is to contribute to dignified life through accountable Government, informed democratic choice, and humane and effective delivery of justice.

Malawi government is implementing the programme over an 8-year period (2016-2023) with financial support from the European Union through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) amounting to EUR 48,000,000 equivalent to K 41 Billion.

“The Ministry of Justice & Constitutional Affairs is responsible for the supervision and coordination of the Programme. There are seven beneficiary institutions under the Programme that are central to the justice system in Malawi namely, the Judiciary, the Malawi Police Service, the Malawi Prison Service, the Malawi Human Rights Commission, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Legal Aid Bureau and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs itsel,” reads the statement in part.

“On the day of the launch, all the seven beneficiary institutions will hold information clinics in Kasungu at Chankhanga Ground starting from 8.30. a.m. to 2.00.p.m. to sensitize people on how they can access justice when in need and respond to questions relating to justice issues.

“For example, the Administrator General’s Department, which is under the Ministry, will help people with information on Deceased Estates while the Legal Aid Bureau will explain how the poor can access free legal representation when in need of legal services while the Police will provide information on the services they offer at their Victim Support Units, among others,” reads the statement.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu will preside over the ceremony at Chankhanga Community Ground in Kasungu.

