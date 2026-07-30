Malawi to overhaul immigration laws in crackdown on human traffickers

Malawi’s government has vowed to shake up the country’s Immigration Act in a fresh bid to slam shut legal loopholes being exploited by human traffickers and organised crime networks.

Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito announced the planned overhaul during commemorations marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Lilongwe, revealing that the changes will be tabled at the next sitting of Parliament.

The proposed amendments will see tighter border controls, ramped-up digital surveillance, and harsher penalties handed down to traffickers who target vulnerable Malawians — as authorities scramble to stem the tide of exploitation sweeping the country.

Malawi remains trafficking hotspot, ministry admits

The Ministry of Homeland Security has admitted that Malawi continues to serve as both a source and transit hub for human trafficking, with women and children bearing the brunt of the crisis.

The announcement comes amid growing alarm over the changing tactics used by traffickers, who are increasingly turning to fake job adverts, social media scams and even artificial intelligence to lure victims — a shift officials say has exposed serious gaps in the country’s current legal framework.

By tightening immigration laws, the government hopes to give law enforcement agencies sharper tools to track, intercept and prosecute traffickers, while sending a clear signal that Malawi will no longer be an easy target for criminal networks preying on the vulnerable.

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