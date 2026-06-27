Malawi to roll out six‑monthly HIV jab Lenacapavir

Malawi will introduce Lenacapavir (LEN) — a twice‑yearly injectable HIV prevention option — on 1 July, marking what health officials describe as a major step in the country’s efforts to cut new infections.

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation says LEN will expand the HIV prevention toolkit already in use, building on oral PrEP introduced in 2019 and the long‑acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB‑LA), piloted in Lilongwe and Blantyre in 2023.

Principal Secretary Bestone Chisamile said LEN will be available in public health facilities from July and will sit alongside existing interventions such as oral PrEP, CAB‑LA, condoms, VMMC, PEP and behavioural programmes.

LEN is administered every six months, offering a longer‑acting option for people at substantial risk of HIV — a shift officials hope will improve uptake and adherence.

The official launch will take place at Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe, presided over by Health and Sanitation Minister Madalitso Baloyi.

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