Malawi U-20 hold Cosafa champions and hosts Zambia

Malawi Under 20 National Football Team on Friday missed the opportunity of topping Group A at the ongoing Cosafa Youth Championship in Zambia after they were held to a barren draw by the champions host country.

This was the team’s second game at this year’s tournament.

They registered a 3-2 win over Swaziland in their opening match played on Wednesday.

The Junior Flames are currently on second position with four points just like the leaders Uganda.

They will play their final group match on Monday against Uganda and will make the semi-final grade if they will emerge victors. If they lose, they might also qualify as best losers depending on results from the other two groups.

During Friday’s match, monitored on Kwese Television from Arthur Davies Stadium, Malawi put up an impressive performance and midfielder Chimwemwe Idana was named man-of-the-match.

Individual performances of Peter Banda, Peter Phiri and Levison Maganizo on the attacking line ensured the Zambians were on the back-foot.

“We are happy with the point obtained from this match and we are looking forward to our final group match against Uganda. We know that would probably be our toughest match in the competition but we are determined to make the semi-final grade,” said Malawi coach Gerald Phiri.

His Zambian counterpart Mumamba Numba, whose side lost 0-2 to Uganda in their opener, said he was disappointed with the draw.

