Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama has said Malawi Police has a six-point safety strategy to foil abduction and albino ritual killing in the country.
In a ministerial statement presenter in Parliament in Lilongwe on Fridayon the status of cases handled by the Malawi Police related to attacks on persons living with albinism, Chazama said the strategies include planting informants across the country who will provide police with tips on criminal syndicate.
Chazama said government has embarked on the strategies to ensure greater safety for people living with albinism while they enjoy their normal interactions with their community members.
The minister said community leaders will also be involved in the strategy.
In his contribution, Member of Parliament for Mulanje South Bon Kalindo suggested that people living with albinism be given their own, well-guarded village.
Kalindo said his suggestion for safe albino villages was an idea he learnt during a recent visit to Mongolia, in China, where those ostracised for their skin pigmentation problems live in special villages.
But Chazama said it was improper to isolate any group of people, even if it were for security reasons.
6 Comments on "Malawi unveil 6-point strategy to foil albino ritual killers"
the government should provide a bodyguard for every person who is a target of criminal attach. remove some from the president, he doesnt the security protection. after all, he is not listed as a targeted person.
This is another waste of time and energy. 6-point strategy after so many years. Albino killings will intensify under the so called strategy. DPP has failed Malawians big time. give the government to those who can run it well and are serious about looking after velnurable people.
DPP-led government has just run out of steam; they can’t even guarantee security for ordinary citizens in their own homes. No one is safe. today its albino, tomorrow is women and the following day will be bald men. DPP honchos are just focusing on eating at the trough and are taking the people who voted for them as an inconvinience and lepers. DPP please introspect into your intentions.
Please hide that information to the criminals please.
Thats not good for security because no plan survives the contact with the enemy Rommel
Kalindo’s suggestion will increase the seclusion of our brothers and sisters born with this pigmenatation in their skin. Instead of helping it will bring another social class, not very good.