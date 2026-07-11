Malawi VP Ansah praises church conference, cites Vision 2063

Malawi’s First Vice-President, Dr Jane Ansah, has delivered a keynote address at a conference hosted by Raised For Purpose (RFP) Ministries, thanking Pastor Aubrey Mwasinga and the church for organising an event she said was contributing to spiritual renewal and national transformation.

Ansah singled out for praise the ministry’s decision to invite Apostle Michael Orokpo from Nigeria to the gathering, saying his presence had helped inspire the kind of mindset change needed to advance the goals of Malawi’s long-term development plan, Vision 2063.

Citing the biblical passage 2 Chronicles 7:14, she called on the church to humble itself, seek God and turn from wrongdoing, arguing that the healing and restoration of Malawi begins with people of faith.

She also praised what she described as a strong sense of unity at the conference, saying the coming together of pastors, church leaders and worshippers reflected the strength of the wider Christian community.

Malawi’s second in command said she believed Apostle Orokpo’s ministry would continue to have a lasting impact on individuals, the church and the nation.

Ansah closed her address by thanking Pastor Mwasinga, Apostle Orokpo and the RFP Ministries community for their efforts to raise a generation capable of transforming society through their faith, and offered a blessing of peace and continued prosperity for Malawi.

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