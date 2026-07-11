Malawi VP Jane Ansah joins global G100 women leaders’ council

Malawi’s Vice-President, Dr Jane Ansah, has been appointed to the Presidents Advisory Council of G100, a global network bringing together heads of state, ministers, jurists and business leaders in support of gender equality and women’s advancement.

The appointment places Ansah, a retired justice of appeal and only the second woman to serve as Malawi’s vice-president, alongside a prominent group of international figures.

Fellow council members include Judith Suminwa Tuluka, prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, a former president of Ecuador; Iveta Radičová, Slovakia’s first female prime minister; and Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk, whose organisation received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

Serving first ladies, including those of Italy and Zimbabwe, also sit on the council.

For Malawi, the appointment marks a notable moment of recognition on the international stage, reflecting a broader shift toward greater representation of African women in senior global leadership roles.

G100, chaired by entrepreneur Dr Harbeen Arora Rai, describes itself as a coalition of 100 women leaders drawn from across sectors, organised into “wings” supported by national chapters and male allies known as HeForShe champions.

Its Presidents Advisory Council is intended to steer the network’s global agenda and promote women’s participation in public and economic life worldwide.

Ansah brings more than four decades of experience in law and public service to the role.

Born in Lilongwe in 1955, she studied law at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, graduating in 1978, before going on to earn a master’s degree in international human rights and a doctorate from the University of Nottingham in 2002.

She was appointed a High Court judge in 1997 and, in 2006, became the first woman to serve as Attorney General of Malawi, a post she held for seven years.

She later returned to the bench as a justice of appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal, retiring in 2020. She has also chaired the Malawi Electoral Commission and served as president of the Electoral Commissions Forum of the Southern African Development Community, while contributing to various boards and committees at both national and continental level.

A published author on human rights and legal development, Ansah is also a committed Christian and serves as national overseer of Christ Citadel International Church alongside her public duties.

She became vice-president in October 2025 after standing as running mate to President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party in the general election held that September.

Her appointment to the G100 council adds to a small but growing number of African women securing places in global leadership forums, offering Malawi a platform to project its influence beyond the region.

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