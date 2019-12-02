Malawian Airlines passengers experience delays,  airliner fails to communicate

Malawian Airlines passengers were on Sunday pissed off when they experienced long delays at Kamuzu International Airport.

A Kenyan, Doseline Kiguru says he had been stuck after his flight ET50 was delayed.

“And it seems the airport doesn’t operate at night. No official communication from the airport or airliner,” he says.

He says there was no food and there were lots of mosquitoes.

Some passengers said other flights which were affected were ET46 and ET42.

However, an official from the airliner said a cabin crew member had fallen ill and they were attending to that gap.

