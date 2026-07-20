Malawian artists share £1.8billion payout as Cosoma hands out record royalties

Malawian musicians and actors have been celebrating after the Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) handed out a bumper K1.8 billion in blank media levy royalties — a huge jump of K800 million on last year’s payout.

The cash was shared out today during the Blank Media Levy Royalties Presentation in Lilongwe, with the money covering artistic works used between April 2025 and March 2026.

Cosoma Executive Director Dora Makwinja used the event to hit out at rumours swirling around the controversial levy, insisting artists need to rely on credible sources of information rather than misinformation.

Actress Joyce Chavula, one of the lucky recipients, said the payout was a huge validation of the graft that goes into making films — and admitted she was chuffed to be named among this year’s top earners.

She wasn’t the only star celebrating a bumper cheque. Top earners in the music category this year include Phyzix, Onesimus, Lucius Banda, Zeze Kingston, Driemo, Kelly Kay and Saint.

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