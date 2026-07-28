Malawian boxer Bonzo one step closer to breaking 40-year medal drought

Malawian boxer Elias Bonzo stands two victories away from ending the country’s 40-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal, after booking his place in the quarter-finals in Glasgow.

Bonzo advanced to the last eight with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Gibraltar’s Gracia Ewan, a display that showcased both his composure and his growing reputation as one of the tournament’s most dangerous competitors in his weight category.

He will face Zambia’s Emmanuel Katema this evening for a place in the semi-finals, a contest that promises to be one of the sternest tests of his career to date, given the Zambian’s own strong record in continental and Commonwealth competition.

The Malawian had opened his campaign in emphatic fashion, dispatching Antigua’s Alston Ryan with a second-round knockout that took him through directly to the round of 16 and signalled his intent early in the tournament.

Should Bonzo overcome Katema this evening, he would guarantee Malawi at least a bronze medal — the country’s first Commonwealth Games boxing medal in four decades, a drought stretching back to the 1980s that has weighed heavily on successive generations of Malawian fighters.

Malawi’s boxing federation has invested significantly in recent years in improving coaching structures and international exposure for its athletes, with Bonzo’s run in Glasgow being held up by officials as early evidence that those efforts may finally be bearing fruit on the biggest stages.

A place in the semi-finals would also all but secure Bonzo a shot at gold or silver, adding further weight to what is already being described back home as one of the most significant individual performances by a Malawian athlete at this year’s Games.

Should he progress, Bonzo’s semi-final bout would be scheduled for later in the week, with Malawian sports fans and officials alike now watching closely as the boxer chases a piece of sporting history that has eluded the nation for four decades.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :