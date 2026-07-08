Malawian film Chitomero heads to YouTube after cinema run

A Malawian production house is taking its latest feature to a new audience this week, as Cine Films releases Chitomero on YouTube on 10 July, months after the film had its cinema debut.

Chitomero first screened at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on 30 November 2025, followed by a second screening at the Apollo Auditorium in Blantyre on 5 December.

The film’s director, Romeo Trywell Mdachi, said the decision to open in cinemas before going online was deliberate — a way to let audiences experience the film on the big screen while helping the production claw back some of its costs.

“The premiere gave us an opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the cast and crew, interact with our audience and receive valuable feedback,” he said.

“They also helped us recover part of the production costs, which is important for sustaining independent filmmaking in Malawi.”

The move to YouTube, Mdachi said, is about reach — putting Chitomero in front of audiences well beyond Malawi’s borders and giving the country’s film industry a foothold internationally.

But he was candid about the limits of that strategy.

Malawian filmmakers, he said, routinely pour significant sums into production only to see little return from digital platforms, hemmed in by thin advertising revenue and a local online market still finding its feet.

Piracy compounds the problem, he added, with illegally shared copies eating into whatever earnings creators might otherwise see.

Even so, Mdachi remains optimistic that better internet access and growing support for local content on legitimate platforms could turn online distribution into something filmmakers can actually build a living from.

He hopes Chitomero will do double duty — drawing young Malawians toward an appreciation of their own culture, while introducing the country’s traditions to viewers well beyond it.

At the heart of the film is a difficult subject: child betrothal, and the practice’s lasting effects on young people, particularly girls.

Production coordinator and actor Tumpe Mtaya, known to audiences as Phwedo, said the story follows Malita, a young woman whose relationship unravels after she discovers she was betrothed as a child under the tradition the film takes its name from — chitomero.

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