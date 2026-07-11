Malawian ICT firm Sparc Systems wins top honours at regional brand awards

Sparc Systems (Africa) Limited has picked up two platinum awards at the Southern Africa Brand Quality Awards (Sabqa), held in Lusaka, Zambia, in recognition of its regional operations and leadership.

The company was named ICT Solutions Provider of the Year, while its founder and chief executive, Wisely Phiri, was honoured as Leading Male Entrepreneur of the Year.

In a statement, the company said the awards reflected its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality across its operations in the region.

Phiri said building a sustainable, globally competitive brand required more than capital and strategy alone.

“It requires a soul. It requires looking at your workforce, your local community and our beautiful African region,” he said, adding that aligning corporate quality with a broader sense of purpose allowed innovation to develop more sustainably.

Sparc Systems (Africa) Limited is a wholly African-owned multinational ICT firm specialising in enterprise systems integration, cybersecurity, data centre design and ICT professional training.

It operates across Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Rwanda.

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