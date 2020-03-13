Malawian movie ‘The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain’ to be beamed Saturday on DStv, GOtv

A third Malawian produced movie, ‘The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain’, which has been nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) will be broadcast live from the Red Carpet event on DStv and GOtv on Saturday.

‘The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain’, which produced by Imran Pitersen Kaisi and directed by Imran Kingsly Shaban, has been nominated as Best Movie – Southern Africa category — a testimony that Malawi film industry continues to gain ground and international recognition.

This is the second time in three years for a Malawian film to be nominated for the AMCVA — the first being Joyce Chavula — who made history in 2016 when she became the first Malawian to win the AMVCA’s award with her film Lilongwe.

The film won as the Best Movie – Southern Africa category.

2018 was Shemu Joyah’s spotlight, who the same accolade through the ‘The Road to Sunrise’, making him the second Malawian film producer to grab the award.

According to a press statement from MultiChoice Malawi, ‘The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain’ is a story about love — a man named Amadu who falls in love with Asuwema, a girl from the other side of Yao Mountain.

Later Amadu impregnates Asuwema and as they are about to get married, it is discovered that Amadu is Asuwema’s brother.

The film, shot in Mangochi District at Che Moto Village, T/A Chowe, features Ken Kananji as Amadu, Bertha Nkhoma as Asuwema, Abdullah as John and Kamlanje Fantasia Mkwamba as Abiti Daudi.

“We decided to submit our film to the AMVCA’s after we participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia where we were given tips and encouraged to submit the film,” director of the film, Shana is quoted as saying in the statement.

“Locally, Shemu Joyah also helped and guided us by taking us through the steps on how to submit our entry on the Africa Magic Website.

“We are very happy for being nominated at the AMVCA as we never expected it and to us, this is a dream come true. We are happy to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene,” Shaban said.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda is quoted as saying this was a great development for the country.

“Three years ago, we celebrated Shemu Joya and we did say that the quality of films coming out of Malawi was improving and certainly, for the second time in three years for a small industry like ours, we have proven this to be true.

“A nomination at the AMVCA is a big deal in the African film industry and as Multichoice Malawi, we are very proud to see what our fellow Malawians are doing in the film industry.

“We see a bright future in filmmaking and we believe that this is very crucial to our nation because it allows us to tell the world about our experiences, culture and traditions.

“We are very proud of Imran and are confident that like Shemu Joyah, we will see more of his work in the near future,” Banda said.

The statement says ‘The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain’ DVDs will go on sale from April 1, 2020.

The seventh AMVCAs will be broadcast this Saturday, March 14, will start live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, starting with the Red Carpet at 19:00 hours and the main event at 20:00.

