Malawian star inspires Simba FC to victory

Malawian midfielder Peter Banda scored for Simba FC to beat Asec Mimosa 3-1 in a Confederation of African Football Club competition match played on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets player, who joined Simba SC last year August, scored his second in all competition after scoring his first goal in December last year.

He scored his first league goal for the club in their 2-1 win over Geita Gold last December.

Simba FC started strongly when they scored in the 12th minute through Senegalise Pape Ousmane Sakho.

But it took hosts weathered the storm when the Ivory Coast club equalised on the hour mark through Stéphane Ki Aziz.

But Simba reorganised to restore the lead in the 79th minute through Kapombe and the Malawian star, who is son to former Bullets great Chikondi Banda, added the icing on the cake two minutes later.

A Simba SC fan congratulated Banda in a post in Kiswahiri, saying Hongera sana Peter Banda, umefunga bawo nzuri jana… kazi kwanza. [Congratulations Peter Banda. You have scored a great goal yesterday. work first.]

The former Griffin Young Stars forward joined Simba in August last year on a three-year deal after scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions at Sheriff Tiraspol.

He joined the Tanzanian club after he was offered a good contract, earning him a reported K4 million (about $5,000).

