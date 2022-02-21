Malawian star Mhango tastes action at Orlando Pirates

Malawian star Gabadinho Mhango was handed his first game time of the year for his club when Orlando Pirates faced Libyan club Al-Ittihad in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The South African failed to maintain perfect winning run after losing 3-2.

The Malawian star was at the centre of a storm when the team’s co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said his return to action was not guaranteed after an impressive run sat Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon for his country.

Mhango, who scored three goals at Afcon to become joint-third top scorer with Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal and Mali’s Ibrahima Kone, was featured on the hour mark.

Soccerladuma reported that the Malawian produced flashed of brilliance.

Reads the report in part: “Zakhele Lepasa and Fortune Makaringe came into the Pirates starting line-up in place Kwame Peprah and Ntsako Makhubela, while Gabadinho Mhango returned to the matchday squad.

“Gabadinho Mhango was brought on for Zakhele Lepasa on the hour mark for the Malawian marksman’s first appearance for the Bucanneers this year.

“Mhango was keen to show the Bucs coaches what they have been missing after his brilliant Africa Cup of Nations campaign when he jinxed his way through the defence on the left-hand side before bringing a fine save out of the goalkeeper from a tight angle.”

