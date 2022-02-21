Malawian star Mhango tastes action at Orlando Pirates

February 21, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawian star Gabadinho Mhango was handed his first game time of the year for his club when Orlando Pirates faced Libyan club Al-Ittihad in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The South African failed to maintain perfect winning run after losing 3-2.

The Malawian star was at the centre of a storm when the team’s co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said his return to action was not guaranteed after an impressive run sat Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon for his country.

Mhango came on a substitute but chances did not fall for him.

Mhango, who scored three goals at Afcon to become joint-third top scorer with Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal and Mali’s Ibrahima Kone, was featured on the hour mark.

Soccerladuma reported that the Malawian produced flashed of brilliance.

Reads the report in part: “Zakhele Lepasa and Fortune Makaringe came into the Pirates starting line-up in place Kwame Peprah and Ntsako Makhubela, while Gabadinho Mhango returned to the matchday squad.

“Gabadinho Mhango was brought on for Zakhele Lepasa on the hour mark for the Malawian marksman’s first appearance for the Bucanneers this year.

“Mhango was keen to show the Bucs coaches what they have been missing after his brilliant Africa Cup of Nations campaign when he jinxed his way through the defence on the left-hand side before bringing a fine save out of the goalkeeper from a tight angle.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Living Waters Church trains sign language interpreters

The Living Waters Church in Malawi has trained 16 more sign language interpreters, bringing the total of sign language interpreters...

Close