Malawian Vendor Stoned to Death in South Africa as Another Migrant Is Arrested Over Child Rape Allegation

A Malawian street vendor has reportedly been killed in a violent attack in Durban, South Africa, while South African authorities say another undocumented Malawian national has been arrested in connection with an alleged child rape case uncovered during immigration processing.

South African media identified the deceased vendor as Brian Mwanza, whose death has reignited concerns over the safety of foreign nationals and rising tensions surrounding undocumented migration in the country.

According to reports, Mwanza was selling fruit from a trolley in Durban when he was confronted by four men who allegedly questioned why he had not returned to Malawi like other migrants.

The reports state that Mwanza told the group he possessed a passport. The men then reportedly demanded proof that he was legally permitted to trade. When he was unable to produce a permit, they allegedly attacked him, ultimately stoning him to death.

The incident has sparked renewed debate over xenophobia and violence targeting foreign nationals in South Africa, where migrants have periodically faced intimidation and attacks linked to anti-immigrant sentiment.

In a separate development, South African Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Leon Schreiber said authorities had identified and arrested an undocumented Malawian national who was allegedly wanted in connection with the rape of a child.

Speaking on the ongoing processing of undocumented migrants ahead of their repatriation, Schreiber said the suspect was discovered during immigration screening in Durban and was arrested instead of being immediately deported.

“We already have one case of an individual who was wanted for rape. We identified him and arrested him for rape,” Schreiber said.

He added that simply repatriating the suspect without proper checks would have denied the victim and the victim’s family an opportunity to pursue justice through the South African legal system.

Meanwhile, South African authorities are continuing to process large numbers of undocumented Malawian migrants who have gathered in Durban seeking voluntary repatriation to Malawi ahead of the June 30 deadline.

The twin incidents—one involving the reported killing of a Malawian vendor and the other the arrest of an undocumented Malawian on serious criminal allegations—have drawn fresh attention to the complex challenges surrounding migration, public safety and the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa.

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