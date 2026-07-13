Malawian woman wanted in SA on R10m theft from employer

Authorities in South Africa are hunting for a 28-year-old Malawian woman who is suspected of having stolen R10 million, including old gold jewelry.

Media reports in South Africa are identifying her as Fatima Lawerence, who is also believed to use the name Esther on her passport.

She is being sought after a reported theft at a home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Her employer alleges that jewellery worth approximately R1 million, including old gold jewellery and several Kruger coins that had been passed down through generations, was stolen from the residence. The family also reported that R10,000 in cash was missing.

The employer said Lawerence had worked as a domestic worker for the family for about seven years.

The theft was allegedly discovered when the family returned home at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, 12 July 2026.

It is further alleged that she may be attempting to leave South Africa for Malawi and is believed to be travelling with her five-year-old daughter.

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