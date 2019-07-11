Malawian youth leaders to attend sexual reproductive health conference in Zambia

National Youth Council of Malawi(NYCOM), Youth Network counseling (YONECO) and Malawi Girl Guide Association (MAGA) have sponsored five youth leaders to attend a sexual reproductive health conference in Zambia.

NYCOM Communications Officer, Kate Kujaliwa said in an interview Wednesday the five youth leaders would accompany other ten youth leaders from the country sponsored by organizers of the conference in collaboration with the University of Zambia.

Kujaliwa said NYCOM, YONECO and MAGA provided about K1.4 million to cater for registration fee and a vehicle to carry the participants to the event which is dubbed 3rd Southern African Regional Students and Youth Conference on sexual and reproductive health.

“NYCOM identified participants and facilitated logistics. It also provided a vehicle for all delegates travelling to Zambia to ensure the team travels together.

“YONECO and MAGA paid registration fees for four and one participants respectively,” said Kujaliwa.

She said NYCOM sponsored the youth in recognition that such platforms are critical for social networking partnershipsdevelopment.

“We now live in a global village, so it is important to participate in such conferences to learn from others as well as show the world what strides we are making in the youth sector,” she said.

Kujaliwa said it was important for young people to take an active role in issues that affect them including reproductive health.

The 3rd edition of the Sothern African Regional Students and youth Conference on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SARSYC) will be held from 11th to 12th July, 2019, in Lusaka Zambia

