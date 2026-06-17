‘Malawians Are Seeing Things for Themselves’: Jane Ansah Breaks Silence as Questions Over Her Treatment Refuse to Fade

Vice President Jane Ansah has acknowledged that Malawians are witnessing events unfolding around her office and drawing their own conclusions, delivering one of her clearest public responses yet to months of speculation over her standing within the Presidency.

In an exclusive interview with Luntha Television, Ansah stopped short of directly addressing claims of political sidelining but made a pointed observation that has already reignited debate.

“People see things and interpret them,” she said. “Malawians here see things as they happen and have their own expectations… people will judge for themselves.”

The remarks come after months of intense public scrutiny over her visibility in government affairs, the scope of her responsibilities and a series of developments that critics say have raised uncomfortable questions about her place in the administration.

While refusing to validate claims of friction with State House, Ansah insisted that her working relationship with the President has remained intact and professional.

She explained that official communication was conducted through formal memoranda, adding that every memo she sent to the President received a response.

“When ambassadors from different countries were coming, I would write a memo to the President and a response would come. So my relationship is good,” she said.

Yet her insistence on a cordial relationship was accompanied by an acknowledgment that public perceptions are beyond her control.

“I cannot stop people from talking,” she said, suggesting that citizens are making their own assessments based on what they observe.

Ansah also offered a candid explanation of the constitutional limits of her office, arguing that the Vice President does not possess an independent portfolio automatically guaranteed by law.

Instead, she said, the President determines the duties to be performed, and during her eight months in office she carried out only those assignments delegated to her.

Among the responsibilities she highlighted was her work with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), including visits to disaster-prone districts such as Nsanje and inspections of storage facilities to assess Malawi’s readiness for emergencies before the rainy season.

She said she identified gaps in preparedness and advised officials to address them before disasters struck.

Responding to criticism over her trip to the United Kingdom, Ansah said she obtained the President’s approval before travelling in November to collect personal belongings after relocating to Malawi for campaign-related duties.

She maintained that the journey did not disrupt her official responsibilities because disaster-response structures had already been put in place and she remained in contact with relevant authorities while abroad.

On reports that some of her responsibilities had been withdrawn, Ansah declined to challenge the decision, saying the Constitution gives the President the authority to assign duties and that she had no comment beyond acknowledging that presidential prerogative.

Her carefully chosen words may have avoided direct confrontation, but by stating that “Malawians are seeing things” and are capable of reaching their own conclusions, Ansah has effectively placed the spotlight back on a controversy that has continued to fuel political speculation across the country.

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