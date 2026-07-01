Malawians injured in South Africa bus crash

A bus carrying Malawians from KwaZulu‑Natal to Musina in South Africa’s Limpopo Province has been involved in a serious accident after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the bus driver died at the scene, while 11 passengers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Large numbers of Malawians have been gathering in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post, as they wait to be transported back home.

Many are fleeing violent attacks and intimidation targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Authorities say the injured passengers are receiving medical care, while efforts continue to assist stranded Malawians preparing to return home.

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