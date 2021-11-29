Malawians mourn Emily Mkamanga

Fiction writer and social commentator, Emily Mkamanga, is no more and all sections of the Malawian society are pouring tribute to the strong-minded daughter of the nation.

Mkamanga passed on Sunday morning at Wezi Medical Centre in Mzuzu at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Mkamanga was vigilant in writing short stories, some of which were used by lecturers in literature studies at Mzuzu University and the University of Malawi, Chancellor College. She was also readily commenting on the political atmosphere in the country without fear or favour. Mkamanga was Board Chairperson for the Media Council of Malawi until January this year.

Human rights activist, Emma Kaliya, says she will remember Mkamanga as a fearless woman who spoke strongly on political issues in the country.

“We will miss her. She was readily available to comment on issues regarding politics as well as human rights,” explained Kaliya.

Chairperson for Media Council of Malawi, Wisdom Chimgwede, said Mkamanga worked hard to revitalise the council and to make it known internationally. He added that the media fraternity has lost a rich and powerful news commentator.

Mkamanga hailed from Embombeni, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!