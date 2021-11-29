Malawians mourn Emily Mkamanga

November 29, 2021 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Fiction writer and social commentator, Emily Mkamanga, is no more and all sections of the Malawian society are pouring tribute to the strong-minded daughter of the nation.

Mkamanga passed on Sunday morning at Wezi Medical Centre in Mzuzu at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Mkamanga was vigilant in writing short stories, some of which were used by lecturers in literature studies at Mzuzu University and the University of Malawi, Chancellor College. She was also readily commenting on the political atmosphere in the country without fear or favour. Mkamanga was Board Chairperson for the Media Council of Malawi until January this year.

Rest in Peace mama Emily Mkamanga

Human rights activist, Emma Kaliya, says she will remember Mkamanga as a fearless woman who spoke strongly on political issues in the country.

“We will miss her. She was readily available to comment on issues regarding politics as well as human rights,” explained Kaliya.

Chairperson for Media Council of Malawi, Wisdom Chimgwede, said Mkamanga worked hard to revitalise the council and to make it known internationally. He added that the media fraternity has lost a rich and powerful news commentator.

Mkamanga hailed from Embombeni, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Lilongwe City councilors seal council offices over delayed honoraria

Ward councilors under the Lilongwe City Council have today sealed Civic Offices over delayed honoraria. The councils, who were 17...

Close