Malawians salute humanitarian Onjezan Kenani for starting a fundraiser for Paul Banda: Over K3.2m raised in three days

Renowned writer and social media influencer Stanley Onjezani Kenani has been saluted by different Malawians for moving in swiftly with a fundraising drive for legendary musician Sir Paul Banda, barely a week after his brother Lucius Banda was laid to rest in Balaka.

The fundraising activity seeks to raise funds to help Sir Paul, who currently undergoes dialysis twice a week at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre because of kidney problem.

Sir Paul, who has contributed immensely to the growth of the creative industry, has been out of the stage for some time now due to his medical condition.

Sir Paul, who is currently based at Chatha, Chileka, in Blantyre, where he relocated in order to access dialysis services at QECH , was grateful for the gesture.

“I am thankful to Mr Onjezani Kenani. I do not have anything to give back but, rather, just say ‘thank you’ for what he has done,” he said.

Just as he has done in the past years, when he has successfully raising money for other causes, Kenani has taken to his social media page to appeal to people to support Sir Paul, saying he needs care, having lost his brother who was a pillar to their family and was in the forefront in supporting him to access medical treatment.

Kenani said yesterday that he has deliberately decided not to put a specific target of the amount “we seek to raise”.

“Instead, we will curtail the initiative on Friday evening at 6pm. Whatever amount we shall have raised by then we will pass on to Sir Paul. As we speak (Tuesday), we have crossed the K3 million [mark] in 20 hours and, so, the response is quite encouraging,” he said.

Kenani added: “Who knows, if we manage to collect enough, we could very well facilitate his transplant in India, if feasible, though at the moment our goals are modest.”

He implored people to donate, having opened the account with his K110, 000.

“My National Bank of Malawi account is 1855988, in the name Stanley Kenani (SWIFT code NBMAMWMW for those outside Malawi). Whatever we raise by Friday this week will be passed on to Sir Paul Banda. You can also contribute through Airtel Money on +265999604048, or TNM Mpamba on +265882187044,” he said, adding that the appeal has the legendary musician’s approval.

He said there was a need to honour “our legends while they live”.

“Paul Banda’s impact on Malawi’s music is nothing short of phenomenal. He literally trail-blazed the entire explosion of talent from Balaka township, from the late 1970s, when he formed Alleluya Band, to the late 90s when he produced many bestselling albums to emanate from Balaka,” Kenani said.

He said his soothing voice used to reach “us through MBC in the late 80s and early 90s, when he released albums that took the country by storm.

“It is not for nothing [that] we fondly call him ‘Sir’ Paul Banda,” Kenani said.

