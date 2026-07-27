Malawi’s Ascent Academy girls book final spot vs Bayern Munich

Ascent Soccer Academy’s girls’ team have booked their place in the final of an international youth tournament after a convincing 2-0 victory, setting up a meeting with Bayern Munich, one of European football’s most storied clubs.

The result, sponsors NICO Group said, offers the young Malawian players a rare opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition on one of the sport’s biggest youth stages.

Taweni Gondwe Xaba, NICO Group’s head of marketing and customer experience, described the achievement as a source of pride for both the academy and the country.

“Watching these girls reach the final is a special moment for all of us. To earn the chance to play Bayern Munich, one of the biggest names in world football, speaks volumes about how far they have come and what they are capable of achieving,” she said.

“At NICO Group, we are delighted to be part of this journey and to see young Malawian talent competing with the very best.

“Whatever happens in the final, these girls have already given the country something to celebrate and have shown what is possible when talent is nurtured and given the opportunity to shine.”

The academy’s boys’ team also enjoyed a strong campaign of their own, recording a commanding 5-0 win that underlined the growing depth of talent emerging from Malawian youth football.

NICO Group praised both sides for their performances, saying the results reflected the value of sustained investment in youth development and in giving young athletes a platform to compete internationally.

With the girls preparing for their historic final against Bayern Munich and the boys continuing their own impressive run, NICO Group said it remained committed to supporting Ascent Soccer Academy’s efforts to develop the next generation of Malawian football talent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :