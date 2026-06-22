Malawi’s digital clampdown intensifies with new arrest

Malawi’s tightening grip on online speech has come under fresh scrutiny after the arrest of political activist Fredrick Billy Malata in Lilongwe on Monday — the latest sign of authorities turning the screws on social media users.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo confirmed Malata was being held at Lingadzi Police Station but declined to give reasons for his detention.

The lack of detail has fuelled concern among digital‑rights groups already alarmed by a rise in arrests linked to online commentary.

Sources close to Malata say the case is tied to an alleged cyber‑related offence involving senior government officials, though no formal charge has been made public.

The incident adds to growing unease over the shrinking space for dissent in Malawi, where activists warn that “freedom of speech” increasingly comes with no guarantee of freedom after speech.

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