Malawi’s former UK diplomat completes tour of duty

Malawi’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Thomas Bisika, has formally marked the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure in London with a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Minister Dr George Chaponda at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

​Dr Bisika, who recently completed his tour of duty in Britain and returned to Malawi, shared details of the meeting in a official statement posted to his Facebook page.

​“This morning I paid a courtesy call on Hon Dr George Chaponda MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Capital Hill in Lilongwe. I took advantage of this opportunity to present my end of tour magazine to the Hon Minister,” Bisika wrote.

​The meeting highlighted the handover of key outcomes and publications documenting diplomatic engagements during Bisika’s posting in London.

The end-of-tour publication details the bilateral milestones, economic engagements, and diaspora initiatives undertaken by the Malawian mission in the UK during his tenure.

​The audience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters marks Bisika’s official transition back to Lilongwe following his service abroad.

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