Malawi’s Fuller ‘ready’ for Commonwealth Games after strength-testing warm-up matches

Malawi netball head coach Deborah Fuller says her side is fully prepared for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, after a series of tough warm-up fixtures against some of the sport’s biggest names.

The Queens faced New Zealand, England’s men’s netball team and England A as part of their build-up to the tournament, with Fuller assessing the training camp in Manchester ahead of Saturday’s opening match against South Africa.

Despite half the squad being made up of younger players, Fuller says the team is in good shape heading into the competition.

“We are definitely ready. When you play against the second best netball team in the world which is New Zealand, and England, you learn a lot about yourself.

“We have learnt how to react to pressure. I have a clear picture of the combinations that are working well but many of our players will have come in with impact so that we can last the distance,” she said.

The Malawi coach praised her side’s pace and skill, while stressing the importance of precision as the Queens look to build on their preparations.

“Netball is a precision game. We therefore need to address accuracy through good timing and good decision making. Players should know their exact roles in the team alongside Mwai Kumwenda who has that needed experience,” Fuller added.

Malawi will face a tough test in Pool A, where they are drawn alongside South Africa, Australia, England, Tonga and Northern Ireland.

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